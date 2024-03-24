PICS: Atif Aslam REVEALS daughter Haleema’s face on her first birthday, shares ‘unconditional’ love in post

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam proved his mettle in his country before stepping into the Indian film industry. The singer-songwriter and actor lent his voice to many movies, making people forget from which country he belonged and only remember his soulful voice. Last year, Aslam was blessed with a baby girl whom he named Haleema. As she turned one, the performer revealed the face of his beautiful daughter for the first time.

Atif Aslam reveals the face of his daughter on her first birthday

Pak singer Atif Aslam got married to his wife Sara Bharwana in Lahore on March 29, 2013. The couple was blessed with two sons Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam. Last year, they welcomed their daughter whom they named Haleema. On the occasion of the little one's first birthday, the singer revealed the face of his Princess.

He took to Instagram and dropped two images. In the first one, the artist can be seen joyfully playing with the little girl. In the next one, he shared a heart-melting photo of the one-year-old baby. In the post, he penned, “Baba has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena. Unconditional. Happy birthday 23/03/23.”

Take a look:

A couple of years ago, Aslam announced to the world the arrival of his third child. Wrapped in a cute swaddle, and wearing pink clothes, the baby enjoyed her beauty sleep. In his post, the global star penned, “Finally, the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam. 23/03/2023.”

Take a look:

The singer, who often celebrates his victories with his social media fans, also dropped a heartfelt post on his son’s birthday. Giving cute glimpses of the baby boy, he wrote, “Happy birthday to my handsome Minkin. I admire the strong boy you have become Mashallah. My son - always remember hurt no one so no one may hurt you ,no one has superiority over no one - Always respect women no matter what aur Maa ko tang kaam kia kar. Love you.”

Take a look:

Aslam is known for singing songs for multiple Indian films like Kalyug, Race, Kismat Konnection, Tiger Zinda Hai, Half Girlfriend, and many more.

