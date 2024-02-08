WATCH: Deepika Padukone jets off in style with sister Anisha; fans love her OOTD

The radiant duo, Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone were captured at the airport on Thursday morning, setting the stage for a sisterly escapade. The Padukone sisters, known for their effortless style and undeniable charm, exuded a perfect blend of chic and cool vibes. This dynamic sibling pair has time and again graced the public eye, consistently radiating major sibling goals with their camaraderie. As they gracefully strolled through the airport, Deepika and Anisha Padukone showcased a seamless combination of fashion and familial warmth, leaving onlookers enchanted by their bond.

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone’s airport look

As Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone were spotted together at the airport, the sisters ensured they left a lasting charm for their fans, clad in casual yet stylish outfits. Deepika opted for a chic beige checkered jacket, complemented by denim jeans and a classy pair of boots. Her hair was elegantly tied in a neat bun, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall look.

On the other hand, Anisha Padukone embraced simplicity in an olive green jumpsuit paired with white shoes. The sisters' airport style not only showcased their individual fashion flair but also highlighted their shared knack for effortlessly blending casual and trendy elements, creating a memorable impression for onlookers and fans alike.

Check Out DP and Anisha's look:

Fans gush over DP and Anisha Padukone’s look

As the Padukone sisters graced the airport, fans flooded the comments with love and praise. Admirers expressed their sentiments, with one saying, "Always look beautiful Indian best talented," while another exclaimed, "Wah kya swag hai deepu." Another user complimented Anisha by saying, "I like her sisters simple demeanor".

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone on work front

On the work front, Deepika is reveling in the triumph of her recent film Fighter, alongside Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. Her portrayal as an Indian Air Force pilot earned acclaim from fans. Looking ahead, she anticipates a dynamic lineup, featuring Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Furthermore, Deepika is set to star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, slated for an Independence Day weekend release.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh go on a shopping spree in Belgium; video goes viral