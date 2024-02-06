WATCH: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh go on a shopping spree in Belgium; video goes viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together be it on-screen or off-screen are always a pleasant site for the fans. These two are one of the hottest pairs in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. Well, the couple celebrated their anniversary in November last year for which they went to Belgium to celebrate. Several pictures went viral on social media from that time. But now, a video of the much-in-love couple shopping at a mall is doing the rounds on the internet.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted shopping at a Belgium mall

A fan club of Deepika Padukone on Instagram with the name of deepika.vibes shared a video of the couple spotted shopping in a Belgium mall. In the video, we can see the actress in a black jacket that she paired with blue baggy pants and black boots holding a pile of clothes in her hand. Ranveer Singh on the other hand, is wearing a black overcoat, beige-colored pants, a black cap, and sunglasses. The video ends with the Cirkus actor stepping out of the shop with his wife and extending his hand towards her to hold her hand.

Check out the video:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone is currently minting in the success of her recently released film Fighter. The Siddharth Anand film also stars Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in pivotal roles. The actress played the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the film and fans have loved her in this portrayal.

Talking about her future projects, she has quite an exciting lineup of films. She has Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi thriller, Kalki 2898AD, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Additionally, Deepika is part of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, scheduled for release in cinemas during the Independence Day weekend.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh has one of the most exciting projects in his hand and that is Don 3. He will be stepping in the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from this Pinkvilla also exclusively revealed that he will be seen in Singham Again too.

