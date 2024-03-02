WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh lands in Jamnagar for his performance at Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event

The pre-wedding extravaganza of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is in full swing in Jamnagar, Gujarat, attracting a star-studded lineup for the mega celebrations. Recently, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at the airport, arriving in Jamnagar ahead of his much-anticipated performance on the second day of the festivities. The charismatic artist is set to add his musical flair to the grand event, joining other renowned celebrities in making the celebration even more spectacular.

Diljit Dosanjh arrives in Jamnagar

Upon Diljit Dosanjh's arrival in Jamnagar, he was captured at the airport exuding his usual charm. The Punjabi singer and actor, donned in a white kurta paired with a red pagg, looked effortlessly dashing. As he gracefully made his way out of the airport, Diljit warmly waved at his fans, adding a touch of friendliness to his stylish entrance.

Take a look:

About Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding fest

Rihanna thrilled her Indian fans by gracing the stage on the first day of the private event hosted by the Ambanis and Merchants for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Videos of her sensational performance are rapidly circulating on social media, showcasing the global icon in a neon-green, glittery, see-through dress paired with a flowing red cape. Her glamorous makeup and loose, flowing hair added to her radiant presence. Rihanna ditched her shoes, performing popular songs like Pour It Up barefoot, injecting charisma and spontaneity into the electrifying event.

Rihanna undeniably stole the spotlight at the 3-day extravaganza, attended by nearly 2000 guests, including Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, and international figures like Mark Zuckerberg. The guest list expanded to encompass renowned personalities like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, and cricket stars Sam Curran, Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar. International figures, including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, added to the glittering event.

