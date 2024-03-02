WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna twerking on Zingaat at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding steals the show

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding fest day one was a grand celebration, drawing numerous celebrities to witness Rihanna's performance. Janhvi Kapoor added to the excitement, taking to Instagram to share a dance video featuring her and Rihanna dancing energetically to the beats of the song Zingaat. The video showcases the joyous atmosphere of the celebration as the two stars groove together, creating a memorable moment.

Janvhi Kapoor and Rihanna twerk together

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen dancing and twerking with Rihanna to her song Zingaat. She captioned the video, "This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye".

Take a look:

Rihanna's performance at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding

After much anticipation, Rihanna delighted her Indian fans by gracing the stage at a private event hosted by the Ambanis and Merchants during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Videos capturing her sensational performance are now spreading rapidly across social media. In these clips, the music sensation radiates in a neon-green, glittery, see-through dress, elegantly layered with a red long cape. Her full face of glamorous makeup complemented her straight, flowing hair, left open for the occasion. The global icon captivated the audience by ditching her shoes, performing popular songs like Pour It Up barefoot on the stage, adding a touch of charisma and spontaneity to the electrifying event.

Celebs at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding fest

Rihanna undeniably stole the spotlight during the 3-day pre-wedding extravaganza in Jamnagar for the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant and Radhika. A star-studded affair with nearly 2000 guests included celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and many more. The guest list expanded to encompass renowned personalities like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, and cricket stars Sam Curran, Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar. International figures, including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, added to the glittering event. Rihanna's electrifying performance marked the pinnacle of the musical night, followed by a delectable dinner and an after-party for the esteemed guests, creating an unforgettable spectacle.

