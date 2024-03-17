WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh shares glimpses of his Mumbai concert with Ed Sheeran, fans call it ‘Best feeling ever’

Every Indian Ed Sheeran lover gathered in the heart of Mumbai to witness the English musician spread his magic with his soulful voice. While they were eager to take his Photograph and dance to his tunes, the surprise entry of Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made their hearts go Balle Balle. Minutes ago, the Udta Punjab actor shared some amazing glimpses of the concert that has reserved a special place in the hearts of his fans.

Diljit Dosanjh drops glimpses of his concert with Ed Sheeran

Global singer Ed Sheeran was here in India as part of his most-anticipated mathematical tour ‘+-=÷x’. After giving celebs like Shah Rukh Khan a personal concert and shaking a leg with them at the parties hosted in his honor, the musician performed live in Mumbai for the scores of music lovers gathered at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16, 2024. While they were already going gaga over his enchanting voice, the special act by Diljit Dosanjh made everyone awe-struck.

In the clip posted by Dosanjh on his Instagram, we see him making an entry to the stage through a pathway dotted with enthusiastic fans rooting for him. Sharing the video, he penned, “One Love.”

Take a look:

Their excitement can be gauged by how emotional and overwhelmed they were on seeing him perform. One fan said, “I saw Diljit Dosanjh. I’m done for life,” while another said, “We didn’t even know that Diljit is going to come. It felt like the Moon landed on Earth.” A third couldn’t even process what just happened in front of her. “I am never going to forget this night,” she said. “The audience started dancing and cheering and enjoyed Lover, it was like the best feeling ever,” a fourth opined while another said, “Big fan. I think he really stole the show and I loved it.”

During the show, the two musicians took the stage by storm. What got Ed’s admirers thrilled was him singing the Punjabi song Lover with ease. He even took to his Instagram and expressed his emotions on singing live with the Indian singer. Ed wrote, “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!”

Take a look:

After acting in Hindi films like Phillauri, Good Newwz, Jogi, and others, Dosanjh will be seen in Crew with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and later on in Chamkila.

