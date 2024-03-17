Diljit Dosanjh opens up on performing with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai; says, 'He is such a giving artiste'

Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran visited India for his performance on the Mathematics Tour (+-=/x). During his live gig, Ed shared the dais with Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh and took over the stage by storm. They gifted music lovers the most memorable night of their lives on March 16 in Mumbai. Now, in a recent interview, Diljit shared his experience of sharing the stage with Ed and lauded the singer.

Diljit Dosanjh on sharing dais with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai

Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh took over the stage in Mumbai, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and performed on Diljit’s song Lover together. On stage, amidst a sea of ​​mesmerized fans, Ed strummed his guitar, creating the backdrop for a punchy performance of Diljit's song. He also sang a few lines in Punjabi, a gesture that honored India's rich cultural heritage.

In a recent interview with IANS, Diljit talked about Ed Sheeran and the evening. He said: “It was wonderful performing with Ed Sheeran last evening. He truly knows how to work a crowd. He is such a giving artiste and sharing the stage with him was a real joy and an absolute honour. Whoever said language is a barrier needs to know that music is a language of its own.”

After their performance, Diljit took to his Instagram and shared a video that showcased Ed singing his song. The two performers also twinned in all-black outfits for the concert. Sharing the clip, he penned, “@teddysphotos Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time. BURRAAAA. Chak deya Ge.”

On the other hand, the Perfect singer also shared a video and expressed his excitement about singing in the Indian language for the first time. He captioned the clip, “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!”

Reacting to the video, popular Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur said, “World Domination!!!! With Pure love and Music!! Dil-Jeet liya,” while acclaimed author Ravinder Singh opined, “Is munde ne Punjabi geetan nu truly Globalised kar ta.” Huma Qureshi also posted fire emojis on both of their videos.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai for the third time and promised fans to return next year.

