WATCH: Ed Sheeran reacts after singing in Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh; Varun Dhawan calls it ‘global domination’

Today, the people of Mumbai witnessed two incredibly talented singers, Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh, take over the stage by storm. A while ago, they joined hands to give music lovers the most memorable night of their lives. They were also quick to post videos of their performance and express happiness about Ed singing live in Punjabi for the first time.

Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi for the first time with Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai

Ed Sheeran is a singing sensation with fans in every corner of the world. Similarly, Indian actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh enjoys the love of a sea of admirers from across the globe. Today, March 16, marks the historic day when they collaborated for the love of Music. The two stars took over the stage in Mumbai and performed on Diljit’s song Lover together. What took everyone by surprise was the fact that the English singer even sang the Punjabi song.

Taking it to Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video that clearly showcases Ed singing his song. The two performers also twinned in all-black outfits for the concert. Sharing the clip, he penned, “@teddysphotos Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time. BURRAAAA. Chak deya Ge.”

Ed Sheeran also shared a video and expressed his excitement about singing in the Indian language for the first time. He captioned the clip, “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!”

Minutes later, several fans, including some Bollywood and Indian celebs, took to the comments section to share their happiness on watching Ed and Diljit perform together. Bawaal actor Varun Dhawan called their collab ‘Global domination’, while singer Badshah wrote, “Bro got ed paaji as guitarist.”

Popular Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur said, “World Domination!!!! With Pure love and Music!! Dil-Jeet liya,” while acclaimed author Ravinder Singh opined, “Is munde ne Punjabi geetan nu truly Globalised kar ta.” Huma Qureshi also posted fire emojis on both of their videos.

