WATCH: Badshah hosts private concert for Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Dubai, she says, ‘Rescue arrived from Chandigarh’

Born Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, Indian singer and rapper Badshah is popular across the globe, including in the neighboring country. Not just this, he also has friends and fans from Pakistan who love his voice and are always eager to be a part of his concerts.

One such person is Pakistani actress Hania Aamir who got lucky to get her private concert by Badshah. She also dropped glimpses of the time they spent together in Dubai. Read on!

Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir enjoy each other’s company in Dubai

A couple of hours ago, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir took to her Instagram and dropped a fun video with Indian rapper Badshah. In the clip, the two artists can be seen having a gala time singing songs and pulling each other’s leg. It opens with Hania saying, “Concert time guys.” She funnily introduces the Indian performer like the emcee in his shows.

Both of them then entertain the fans with their funny accents and killer singing skills. The fun banter grabbed a lot of eyeballs online. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Concert time." As the singer performs one of his songs, she pretends to be the audience and screams, "Love you Badshah!" She concluded the video by saying, "Goodnight from Aditya and Hania and Dubai." Badshah also commented, "Is sangeet utsav aur abhinay ka kya hi varnan kiya jaye" on the clip.

Take a look:

Hania also dropped a couple of visuals from the time they spent in Dubai. In the first image, the celebs posed for their camera. It was followed by a picture of their yummy dinner. Lastly, there was a clip in which Badshah showed the Pak actress sitting under a tree with her coffee. She wrote in captions, “Rescue arrived from Chandigarh.”

Take a look:

Before meeting Badshah in Dubai, Hania opened up about not feeling great of late. In her lengthy Instagram post, the actress shared that on days when she is distracted, she does okay and on other days, there’s a grey cloud following her.

Read her post below:

On the work front, Badshah recently composed the music of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-led film Crew with Diljit Dosanjh and also sang the song Naina.

