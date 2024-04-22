Rajkummar Rao reflects on industry's 'unanimous' support for Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh; 'I never feel envy'

A general notion of everyone seeing Bollywood from a distance is that the industry is not united. This is also backed by some random stars talking negatively about the Hindi cinema just because no one gave them two hoots (or because they didn’t deserve any). Rajkummar Rao in a recent interview was heard talking about how Bollywood has often unanimously praised the performances of several artists.

Saying that he isn’t envious about the same and feels inspired instead, Rajkummar Rao cited examples of appreciation actors Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt received for their performances in Amar Singh Chamkila and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively.

Rajkummar Rao talks about Alia Bhatt’s breakthrough performance

Rao who is currently gearing up for his next Srikanth: Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne shared with News18 Showsha, “I also feel that it doesn’t happen every time. Whenever there’s something extraordinary that happens, only then people come together and celebrate. It happened when Alia did Gangubai Kathiawadi. Everybody unanimously said that she delivered a brilliant performance.”

Contrary to popular belief, Rajkummar isn’t one of those actors who is jealous of someone else’s sucess

He who called Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila ‘such a brilliant film’ on his social media sometime back has now shared, “I never feel envy. I get inspired. I recently watched Amar Singh Chamkila. I haven’t reached out to him yet but I think Diljit was bang on in the film. I think no one could have it better. Those subtle nuances were incredible. And him being from Punjab definitely helped too. I think he was Chamkila for me. It was one of those performances that made me watch the film again. If I like something, I make sure that I watch it two-three times.”

Rajkummar Rao to helm the biopic of Srikanth Bolla

Titled Srikanth, the trailer of the film was released recently with the internet going gaga over how accurately Rajkummar enacted Bolla on-screen. Talking about how he prepared for the role, Rajkummar shared, “I had no idea or clue as to how I want to approach this part. But after spending so much time with visually-impaired people and Srikanth himself, I got to learn about a lot of mannerisms I should incorporate to portray the part onscreen.”

He went on to add, “I didn’t want to take the obvious route of portraying a visually impaired man. I wanted to do it differently so that it looks real. I wanted people to watch the film and say that this is exactly how a visually-impaired person behaves and that’s how his eye movement is. That came with a lot of practice and observation.”

More about Srikanth

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth also stars Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. The movie which is set to release on 10th May this year will chronicle the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla and his story to success amid his disability.

