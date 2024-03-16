WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh make crowd go gaga as they perform song Lover; Mira Rajput-Misha enjoy

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is currently having a gala time in India. Many Bollywood biggies, including Shah Rukh Khan, gave him a warm welcome in the country. A welcome party was also hosted by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and Farah Khan in honor of the global icon. Currently, almost all of Mumbai has gathered to listen to the global icon perform for them. Diljit Dosanjh also shared the stage with him.

Mira Rajput enjoys with daughter Misha as Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh perform in Mumbai

Among the many celebs who went to Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai to listen to acclaimed global singer Ed Sheeran was Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor. A while ago, the celebrity took to her social media and shared some glimpses from the live event. What got the crowd go berserk was the fact that eminent Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh joined him on the stage. In another IG story, we also see Shahid and Mira’s daughter dancing with her friends to Ed’s songs.

Several videos of the two talented singers performing together have taken the internet by storm. In one clip, they can be seen making the audience dance to their tunes as they perform Diljit’s song Lover together.

The international sensation can also be seen singing the Punjabi song. Isn't it the best thing everrrr?

While those who watched the music maestros perform live went gaga, people online were also excited to see them together. A user commented, “This collab gonna be history creator,” while another wrote, “This man can make anyone dance and sing!” A third user opined, “The fact he's singingg better than all the non-Punjabis.” Another one commented, “Ohhh myyy God ye unexpected tha.”

Earlier, Ed Sheeran met with Shah Rukh Khan and learned his iconic open-arms pose from the King himself. Sharing the video online, the singer wrote, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together.”

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also took to her Instagram and shared a picture with the musical maestro as they lounged on her sofa. “Relax mode with the loveliest guy ever,” she penned.

