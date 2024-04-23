WATCH: Gujrati blockbuster Kasoombo’s Hindi trailer out; to hit theatres on THIS date

The name, Pen Studios is quite popular in the film industry. It is one of India’s leading production houses and has captivated audiences with many releases under its banner.

This popular name is all set to mesmerize the audience once again with the fresh release of the critically acclaimed Gujarati blockbuster Kasoombo in Hindi. Following its phenomenal success in Gujarat, the film is poised to enthrall audiences nationwide as it hits theaters on May 3rd, 2024.

Kasoombo is the inspiring story of Dadu Barot and his band of 51 villagers

Directed by the visionary filmmaker Mr. Vijaygiri Bava, Kasoombo is a historical epic that transports viewers back to the latter half of the 13th century, a time marked by the relentless ambition of Allauddin Khilji. Driven by his lust for conquest in BharatVarsh, Khilji’s tyranny sparked a tale of resistance and valor that would echo through the ages.

At the heart of Kasoombo lies the inspiring true story of Dadu Barot and his band of 51 villagers who courageously stood against the formidable might of the Khilji army to save the temples and uphold the glory of Sanatan Sanskriti.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada on Kasoombo’s release

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) expressed his excitement about bringing this timeless tale to a wider audience. He remarked, “We are thrilled to present Kasoombo to audiences across India. This film is not merely entertainment; it is a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of our ancestors, whose stories continue to inspire us today.”

Director Vijaygiri Bava on Kasoombo’s journey

Director Vijaygiri Bava shared his thoughts on the film’s journey, stating, “With ‘Kasoombo,’ we aimed to honor the legacy of Gujarat’s brave Sanatani warriors and their historic stand against oppression. I am grateful to Pen Studios for their unwavering support in bringing this vision to life.”

Pen Marudhar, the biggest network for Indian release, will be distributing the film as an All-India release. “Kasoombo” stands as a testament to Gujarat’s rich heritage of courage and sacrifice, reminding audiences of the timeless values that define the land. As the nation prepares to witness the epic clash between 51 villagers and the Khilji army, the spirit of bravery and dedication resonates now more than ever.

