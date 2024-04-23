Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch recovers guns and cartridges from Tapi River in Surat

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

A firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai on April 14 shocked the public. While the two shooters had been arrested a few days ago, the police were making efforts to recover the weapon used for the shooting.

Mumbai Crime Branch recently reached Surat and started their search in the Tapi River for the weapon. Now, it has been learned that one gun and some cartridges have been found.

One gun used by accused for shooting outside Salman Khan’s house has been recovered

According to ANI, the accused, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, had revealed some key information during the interrogation. They told the Mumbai Crime Branch that they had thrown the gun into the river Tapi in Surat, Gujarat. Later, the agency reported that two guns were involved in the incident.

As per the portal's latest report, "Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered a gun and some live cartridges used in the firing outside Salman Khan's house from Tapi River in Surat." Regarding the second weapon, the portal mentioned, "The search for another gun is underway."

Shooters were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets outside Salman Khan’s home

The above-mentioned portal previously said that the Mumbai Crime Branch had made some revelations about the incident. According to the police, the shooters were in possession of two guns, and their orders were to fire 10 rounds of bullets.

Reportedly, the statements of more than 10 people have been recorded, and the process of recording the statements is still underway. It was also mentioned that the Mumbai Crime Branch took one of the arrested accused, Vicky Gupta, with them to the Tapi river in Surat, where they admitted to discarding the gun.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan jetted off from Mumbai on April 19 for the first time after the alarming incident. He attended an event in Dubai and has now returned to his home. Salman was surrounded by heavy security both during his departure and arrival at the airport.

