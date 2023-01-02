Suriya 42 EXCLUSIVE: Jayantilal Gada acquires Hindi rights of the Suriya & Disha Patani film for THIS amount

After making films like Souryam, Siruthai, Veeram, Vedalam and Vishwasam to name some, Siva is teaming up with Suriya for the first time on Suriya 42. In September, the team announced that the yet untitled film will be shot in 3D and release in 10 languages, thereby making it a Pan-World film. It features Disha Patani as the female lead and the film is essentially a reincarnation-based action adventure. While major chunk of the shoot is already wrapped up, the next schedule of the yet untitled film begins next week, as Siva and his team plan to call it a wrap on Suriya 42 by March this year. Jayantilal Gada bags Hindi Negative rights of Suriya 42 for Rs 100 crore

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that leading Hindi film producer, Dr. Jayantilal Gada, has acquired the Hindi rights of this much awaited reincarnation action adventure for a near record price. An industry source shares, “Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) has acquired the Hindi rights of Suriya 42 for a sum of Rs 100 crore. This is the biggest buy till date for a Suriya film in Hindi as also one of the biggest buys till date for a Pan-India film from the Tamil Film Industry. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make a massive reincarnation-based action adventure, set in past and present, which appeals to audience all across, and have found their ideal partner in Jayantilal Gada.” The source further informs that Pen Studios has acquired the satellite, digital and theatrical rights for the Hindi version of the film. “In technical terms, the filmmaker has acquired the Hindi Negative Rights of Suriya 42. Conventionally, Suriya films have done well in the satellite market in Hindi belts, and his next being a mega budget film, has fetched good offers from various satellite and digital partners,” adds the source. After RRR, Vikram & PS1, it's time for Suriya 42 In the last year, Jayantilal Gada has been associated with the Hindi version of multiple films from Southern Origin. His successful bets of 2022 include the SS Rajamouli directed RRR, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Vikram, the Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Seeta Ramam and Mani Ratnam’s PS 1. In the coming year, he has PS 2 under his kitty for a release in Hindi. “PS 2 is all set for a wide release in the Hindi market on April 28, 2023. The first part trended well at low levels to clock around 27 crore at the box-office in Hindi, and the team is confident for the second part to go notch higher upon it’s release this Summer,” the source avers.

Talking of Suriya, the actor’s last two releases, Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bheem won global acclaim on the digital world. The makers of Suriya 42 are now looking to capitalize on the goodwill with regards to making the film reach various markets across the globe. Suriya is also associated with the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which features Akshay Kumar in lead. The actor is not just producing the film, but also makes a cameo in this inspirational biopic directed by Sudha Kongara. The actor is also doing a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which will be a part of his gangster universe. Recently at an event, Lokesh had confirmed his plans of a spin-off to the character of Rolex played by Suriya in Vikram. The Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe “Right now I'm working on a film (Thalapathy 67). After that, I have to sit with Kamal Haasan sir and have a talk first. So It is going to be Vikram 2, Kaithi 2, and probably Rolex. It's a universe right, so we have all the privilege to do all kinds of films - like with whichever character you want, and a prequel or sequel you want. So, for the next 10 years I'm settled,” Lokesh Kanagaraj had said in an interview, confirming his plans of a standalone film on Rolex. Singham 4 is also in the works for Suriya soon. Suriya 42 is backed by the actor’s producer-cousin K. E. Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, in association with UV Creations. The movie will be released in two parts, and the first one will be shot over a period of 160 to 170 days. The makers have extensively shot the film in Europe, apart from some indoor chunks in India at Chennai and Puducherry. The movie is gearing up for a late 2023 release in 10 languages. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka. DSP On calling it a wrap on Suriya 42, the actor will start shooting for Vaadivaasal, directed by Vetrimaaran. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

