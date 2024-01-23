WATCH: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone gush after paps say 'Ye jodi hit hai' as they promote Fighter in style

Fighter is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2024. The Siddharth Anand directorial is an aerial action film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor among others portraying Indian Air Force pilots. The trailer has been well received and there's a lot of buzz around the film. Ahead of its big release, the team was recently spotted promoting the film.

Team Fighter promotes the film

Today, on January 23rd, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and director Siddharth Anand were spotted at an event to promote their upcoming film Fighter. All of them looked rocking in their respective outfits as they posed for the paps. The team was at a hotel in Mumbai to promote the highly anticipated film. At one point, one of the paps can be heard saying to Hrithik-Deepika, "yeh jodi hit hai."

Check out the videos!

Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to trailer

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Fighter director Siddharth Anand revealed Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the trailer of Fighter. The director said, "He loved the trailer." He further revealed that the duo had a meeting on the day Fighter's trailer was launched. He said that SRK was particularly impressed by the CGI work in the film.

In the same interview, he also spoke about the success of his earlier film Pathaan. The director said that he did not expect its "mammoth success". He also said that the film came out at a time when the industry was facing challenges. Talking about the noise around Fighter's comparison with Pathaan, Siddharth said: “We’ve to treat it as noise and let your work speak.”

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he also addressed the absence of Deepika from the promotions of Fighter. He said that the actress fell ill and couldn't attend the trailer launch. "Certainly, we can't do without Deepika", he said.

Sher Khul Gaye BTS

Recently, the makers of Fighter dropped a behind-the-scenes video of Fighter's song Sher Khul Gaye. The 2-minute and 34-second long video gives us a glimpse into its making along with insightful interviews with the team member. The song is choreographed by Bosco Martis who also gives insight into its making.

At one point, Ranveer Singh is also spotted in the video donning a white t-shirt and a mustache. The actor can be seen attentively listening to Hrithik during the making.

About Fighter

Fighter marks the second collaboration between Hrithik and Siddharth who previously worked on the 2014 film Bang Bang! Same with Deepika who collaborated on last year's blockbuster Pathaan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshaye Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz and Sanjeev Jaiswal. Written by Anand and Ramon Chibb, the film has references to the 2019 Pulwama attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrike incidents. Fighter is slated to release on January 25, during the Republic Day weekend.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's work front

Hrithik was last seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in the 2022 action crime film Vikram Vedha. The film was a remake of the eponymous Tamil film and underperformed at the box-office. Deepika on the other hand, made a special appearance with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan which was a blockbuster. Apart from Fighter, she is also doing Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

