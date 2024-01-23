Fighter: Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh Khan 'loved' trailer; reacts to film being pitted against Pathaan

The much-anticipated film, Fighter, is just two days away from its theatrical release. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who delivered a blockbuster with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan last year, is making a comeback to the big screen with this aerial action drama featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. In a recent interview, the director revealed that King Khan has expressed admiration for the trailer of his upcoming film.

Siddharth also addressed the comparison between Fighter and Pathaan, and shared his perspective on the two films being pitted against each other.

Siddharth Anand shares Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to trailer of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

In a recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Siddharth Anand disclosed Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the trailer of his upcoming film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Siddharth revealed, "He loved the trailer." The director shared that they had a meeting on the day of the trailer release, during which Shah Rukh expressed his admiration for the antagonist's look and the stunts in the film. Siddharth added that SRK was particularly impressed with the seamless CGI employed in the movie.

Siddharth Anand on success of Pathaan and its comparisons with Fighter

During the same interview, Siddharth Anand also reflected on his previous film, Pathaan, acknowledging that he never anticipated its "mammoth success" even in his wildest dreams. He described how the film arrived at a time when Hindi cinema was facing challenges, and despite this, the fourth installment of the spy universe shattered norms and box office records.

Advertisement

Siddharth admitted to feeling the weight of heightened expectations after the success of Pathaan. He acknowledged experiencing this pressure every moment, but he emphasized the need to isolate himself and recognize that each film has its unique journey.

Siddharth expressed that he was “blessed” with Pathaan and noted that he doesn't anticipate the same outcome with Fighter. He emphasized his desire for the latter to be appreciated on its own merits, without comparisons to anything else.

Acknowledging the social media discussions that are pitting his films against each other, Siddharth dismissed it as mere noise. He said, “We’ve to treat it as noise and let your work speak.”

Siddharth attributed this perspective to experience, suggesting that those who haven't navigated such journeys might be more susceptible to external pressures. He emphasized the need to isolate oneself from external noise and focus solely on the work at hand.

ALSO READ: Fighter Sher Khul Gaye BTS: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone feed each other cake; Ranveer Singh visits sets