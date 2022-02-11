Watch the Indian Women’s Cricket Team Take on New Zealand, Live and Exclusive on Amazon Prime Video

MUMBAI, India – XX February, 2022: Amazon Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub, is bringing a high-octane cricket series between India and New Zealand, live and exclusive. The Indian women’s cricket team will face the New Zealand women’s team in a series comprising of five (5) ODIs at John Davies Oval, Queenstown in New Zealand. Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, the ODI matches are scheduled to begin on 12th February and end on 24th February. The only T20I of the series was held on 9th February. In November 2020, Prime Video secured exclusive live cricket rights from New Zealand Cricket board. As a part of the multi-year partnership, international men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across all formats – will be available exclusively on Prime Video India.

To celebrate the spirit of cricket, Prime Video also unveiled an integrated campaign showcasing the exciting brand of cricket played by the Women in Blue. The campaign highlights that it is the game that is paramount, irrespective of who is playing on the ground. The only thing that matters on the pitch is the passion, earnestness and skills of the player as the cricketer represents the country, a fact that unites, binds and swells every Indian’s heart with pride.

“We received an encouraging response to the debut of live cricket on our service earlier this year, and are looking forward to giving our customers an engaging and immersive experience with every new cricket series,” said Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video Channels & sports, Amazon Prime Video India. “Our Women in Blue have gone from strength to strength with every tournament and I am certain that each one of us will be rooting for them as they take on the WHITE FERNS on their home turf. Women’s cricket has gained momentum not just in India but around the world, and we are thrilled to offer our viewers an exciting clash between two of the most admired teams, live and exclusive on Prime Video.”

Catch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGueSaFD2QQ

Talking about the upcoming series, Mithali Raj, who now holds the #2 spot in ICC’s ODI batting rankings and is the captain of the Indian women’s ODI cricket team said, “I am excited to lead the team as we face the WHITE FERNS in New Zealand. While each series is equally important for us, we can feel a billion hopes riding on our shoulders with this tournament. The pressure, as always, is immense, but the team and I are confident of putting our best foot forward and delivering our best performance. I am thrilled that viewers in India will be able to cheer for us when they watch us live.”

Adding on, Sophie Devine, captain of the WHITE FERNS said, “It is always exciting to play against India. They are a worthy opponent and boast some of the finest players in the world. We are looking forward to facing them in New Zealand and expect it to be an intense series between the two teams. I am also excited with the fact that cricket fans from India can watch all the action from New Zealand in real time. Their passion and love for the sport is palpable and I am certain they will enjoy watching the series live and exclusively on Prime Video.”

Match Schedule: