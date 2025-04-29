EXCLUSIVE: When Sriram Raghavan wrote his version of Baazigar only to learn that it was already being made, deets inside

Baazigar proved to be a landmark film for Shah Rukh Khan's career when it was released in 1993. Starring Kajol and Shilpa Shetty as lead heroines, the film was directed by Abbas-Mustan. But did you know, at one time, ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan planned his version of the film? During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raghavan revealed that he had written a version of the story after reading a novel, but was disappointed to learn that it was already being made.

Sriram Raghavan revealed that during his initial days in Bollywood, he read a novel and was impressed by the story. "Yaar ye to superb kahaani hai, ye to mereko banana hai (This is an excellent story, I have to make it)," the filmmaker recalled telling himself without knowing that he had to buy rights for it. "I was just a guy with the story, so then I started writing that, and I had finished a version of it," he said.

The Merry Christmas director shared that while discussing the story with Tinnu Anand, he learned that the film was already being made and he was acting in it. He also recalled watching Baazigar later in the theater and quietly witnessing the audience enjoying it.

On being asked how differently he would have made the film, Sriram Raghavan said that he would have made it more like the story of the original novel. Raghavan said that it was the story of a psychopath who wants to be a millionaire and ki*s three girls to fulfill his dream.

He also recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan and Abbas-Mustan and telling them what happened. Interestingly, Raghavan pitched the story to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who didn't like that it didn't have songs. The filmmaker recalled that VVC suggested that he make it more entertaining.

Meanwhile, Sriram Raghavan is currently busy with his upcoming war drama Ikkis, which is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead among others.

