Jewel Thief Ending Explained: Saif Ali Khan aka Rehan Roy or Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rajan Aulakh- who finally gets the African gem, Red Sun?

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins was released last week on April 25. The heist film follows the chase for a Rs. 500 crore African gem, Red Sun. Ahlawat’s Rajan Aulakh appoints Khan’s Rehan Roy to steal the precious gem, but they end up outdoing each other. Eventually, who wins it in the end? Here is the detailed climax explained.

After the first failed attempt to steal the Red Sun, Rehan asks Rajan for another opportunity. This time, the heist is carried out inside a plane — the civilian flight from Mumbai to London, with Prince Gamunu (Peter Muxka Manuel) of Africa and the Red Sun onboard.

While Rehan hijacks the private jet, Rehan, Rajan, Farah (Nikita Dutta), and Salim Misty (Shaji Chaudhary) board the same flight and threaten the pilot to land the plane in the middle of Istanbul. Rehan and Rajan successfully escape Inspector Vikram Patel (Kunal Kapoor) and the Turkish police through a tunnel, retrieving the gem from the locked safe.

After this, Rajan not only hands over the gem to a notorious mobster who acquires a potential buyer but also decides to end his partnership with Rehan by k*lling him. Nonetheless, the film continues to keep the audience hooked with another surprise awaiting them.

Rehan visits Rajan and asks him to sign the transfer documents through which he had blackmailed his father and brother, claiming that their financial problems would be solved. Rajan plans to k*ll Rehan, but the latter outdoes him by poisoning Salim instead.

Rehan then admits to Rajan that the Red Sun given to Moosa was a fake one, and he has the real jewel. The duo breaks into a brutal fight, with Rehan winning it and escaping unharmed. Meanwhile, Moosa and his mob gang up against Rajan, but the latter uses Rehan's loaned cigarette to blow up the mansion, killing both himself and Moosa.

It is in the final scene of the film that we see Rehan retrieving the Red Sun from London and fleeing to Florence, with Farah planning his next heist. Vikram continues to chase them, yet they vanish, leaving hopes for a potential sequel titled The Heist Continues.

Jewel Thief is currently streaming on Netflix.

