Is Prince Harry Being Forced to Support Wife Meghan Markle’s ‘Ego-Boosting’ Projects? Royal Experts Make Shocking Claims

Prince Harry is reportedly "petrified" over his marriage to Meghan Markle ending. Royal experts have revealed to RadarOnline.com that the Duke has been supporting his wife's "ego-boosting" projects out of fear.

Markle has recently launched her own lifestyle series on Netflix, which received a significant amount of backlash. She also started her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, that same month. However, sources have claimed the Duchess has been having trouble getting A-listers on her show.

The experts reveal that Harry has to be blamed for the backlash, as he's been complicit lately. "I mean, they're sort of latching on to things, well, she is in particular. It's just hard to see where it's going," the expert told the outlet.

The expert believes that at the end of the day, "Prince Harry is petrified of her and petrified of losing her." Royal Reporter Bronte Coy added that the Duke might feel lost without Markle. She clarified that their claims are based on assumptions but admitted that his situation is quite unique.

She explained that there are only a few royals who have a profile such as the Spare author. Considering the situation, it's obvious to insinuate that he would have an identity crisis if his current life were somehow disrupted.

"You can imagine that he would be scared of that," Coy added. The experts also believe that the Duke is scared of returning to the UK since he, Markle, and their kids Archie and Lilibet started living in the States after cutting their royal ties.

They claim that King Charles has left the door of reconciliation "open," but Prince Harry somehow believes that the royals owe him an apology, which should be the other way around.

"The king's got a lot of other things on his mind, but he's never responded to anything. He's left the door open," the expert added.