Tanvi The Great: Is Anupam Kher’s directorial venture inspired by Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s Barfi? Actor REVEALS

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is soon going to delight fans with his second directorial venture of his career, Tanvi: The Great. After the teaser of the film was dropped earlier in the day, introducing Shubhangi Dutt as the female lead in the film, many drew its comparison with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s Barfi. Nonetheless, Kher has recently shared his side of the story.

On April 28, during the teaser launch of his film, Tanvi: The Great, Anupam Kher was asked if his film was inspired by Barfi. In response to this, he stated, "With all my love for Priyanka, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anurag Basu da, I have not seen Barfi. I don’t know why I have not seen it. So, I won’t know. I have only seen clips of that film.”

He further asked his team if he should share the inspiration behind the film or save it for the trailer launch. The team of the film asked him to refrain, and abiding by their request, Kher didn’t share much. However, he mentioned that his film is based on the conversation he had with somebody who is "special."

"That’s the inspiration. This is what I can tell you at this stage. I did my research. I have never done research for any acting project. I wanted to make an authentic film as the theme is such. That’s why we composed the music a year before the shoot as I knew the film like the back of my hand. I knew the situation beforehand,” he further added.

Having said that, Kher further hoped that he would see Barfi and clarified that just because he hasn’t seen a film doesn’t mean an insult to them in any way. On a concluding note, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor further stressed that he is a great admirer of their work.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher’s directorial Tanvi: The Great was announced last year. The musical score of the film is composed by Oscar-winning artist M. M. Keeravani.

The project is a collaboration between Anupam Kher Studios and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). It will also have its premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May.

