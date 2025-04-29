Is Meghan Markle Working on Bombshell Memoir After Prince Harry’s Spare? Actress Spills Beans

Meghan Markle has been trying her hand at multiple hobbies, be it cooking or penning a book. The Duchess knows how to keep busy while also having the limelight on her. Amid her conversation with her billionaire friend on her podcast, the mom of two opened up about whether she is considering coming up with a memoir of her own.

The Suits alum has written and published a children’s book titled The Bench and a cookbook, Together, in 2021 and 2018, respectively. However, Markle feels it is too early to pen a memoir.

In conversation with Kern Lima, the Duchess of Sussex revealed, “I love, right now, working on everything in this space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sorts of tips and something like that, I think, would be really fun.”

The mom of two’s fans believe that after her husband, Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, caused ripples in the royal family, her book, too, could bring out detailed information about her time at Buckingham Palace.

Markle, while speaking of writing further, shared that her stepping into the Children’s books is great, but “then, you know, I think people are often curious if I’m going to write a memoir, but I’ve got a lot more life to live before I’m there.”

As for the Duke, Prince Harry shared some controversial details about his life with the royal family members. From penning about the infamous nazi-costume to his rift with his brother, Prince William, after his exit from Buckingham Palace, the father of two has divided it all into different chapters of his books.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married since 2018. While the duo stayed with the royal family in the first couple of years of their marriage, they stepped down from their royal duties and exited Buckingham Palace in 2020. The couple, along with their children, have been living in Montecito since then.

