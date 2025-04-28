Gangubai Kathiawadi's Seema Pahwa says teaching acting to untrained actors is waste of money: 'Our industry is not about...'

Seema Pahwa has worked in all spheres of the entertainment industry, be it theater, TV, or films. She even made her debut as a director with Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Apart from that, Pahwa also takes acting workshops and prepares newcomers stepping into the acting realm. However, she feels that teaching acting to untrained actors is a waste of money. Seema also expressed that the industry is not about art anymore.

In a candid interview with Bollywood Thikana, Seema Pahwa shared that teaching acting to untrained actors is a waste of money. Sharing her two cents on the matter, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress stated that some filmmakers reach out to her to train an actor, and do workshops with them. But she flatly refuses to do so.

When asked the reason behind it, she expressed that it’s better to just use trained actors instead of bringing untrained people on board, and then teaching them acting. “Give the deserving a chance. What new are these untrained actors going to bring to the cinema? Why waste that money and investment?” the senior actress questioned.

In the same chat, she shared that due to a lack of work, many talented actors take up minor jobs to pay their bills, despite struggling and spending a lot of their money. According to her, they’re rattled by guilt, but the actor in them is never dead. “But yeah, there is no point beating around the bush. Our industry is not about art anymore. It is all about business,” she made a shocking remark.

The Badhaai Do actress was also quick to highlight that there are many actors who are trained from acclaimed acting institutes; however, they aren’t cast in any film. “I know of someone who is an acting graduate and a theatre artist, who quit acting and left the city because of a lack of offers,” said Seema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Seema Pahwa will be next seen in Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf. Helmed by Karan Sharma, the entertainer is slated to arrive on the big screens on May 9, 2025.

