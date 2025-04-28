OPINION: 'No objection'! Bollywood's courtroom revolution has passed the bar; legal dramas are now becoming massive crowd-pullers

Courtroom dramas are quite a rage in Bollywood right now, and honestly, it's pretty clear why. Over the past few years, films like Kesari Chapter 2, Pink, Jolly LLB series, Oh My God 2, Shahid, Mulk, and many others have not only gained critical acclaim but also performed exceptionally well at the box office. So, what's driving this sudden love for courtroom dramas?

One of the main reasons these films are striking a chord with audiences is because of their ability to connect deeply with real-world issues. These movies address important themes like justice, equality, and social struggles.

Take Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Pink, for example, which brought important conversations about women’s rights and consent into the spotlight.

Similarly, Akshay Kumar 's Jolly LLB highlighted the flaws in the legal system, mixing humor with hard-hitting social commentary. Then, there’s Article 15, a film that explored caste-based discrimination in India and gave viewers a closer look at the harsh realities faced by the marginalized.

Another reason behind the immense liking for courtroom dramas is their engaging storytelling. There’s always a sense of suspense when the plot revolves around a legal battle. The tension builds up as the case unfolds, keeping the audience hooked.

Movies like Rajkummar Rao's Shahid and Mulk mix legal drama with emotional depth, making them both thought-provoking and entertaining. Pink and Oh My God 2 also balance humor with serious issues, which helps lighten the mood without losing the intensity of the subject matter.

Courtroom dramas also provide an opportunity for powerful performances. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan in Pink, Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15, and Taapsee Pannu in Badla have proven that this genre can showcase some of Bollywood’s finest acting chops.

In conclusion, courtroom dramas are more than just about legal battles. They’re about bringing real-life issues to the forefront, offering gripping stories, and delivering impactful performances.

With their growing popularity and box-office success, they are certainly a genre that seems to be dominating Bollywood, and I’m excited to see where it goes next!

