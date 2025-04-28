Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar's film on C Sankaran Nair nets Rs 2.75 crore on second Monday

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: The makers of Kesari have carried forward the franchise with the new release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. It brings back Akshay Kumar in the lead role along with the entries of R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Kesari 2 is now running in its second week.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 has earned Rs 2.75 crore on the 11th day of its release. The makers facilitating the audience with BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offers benefited the film on Monday to a certain extent.

Akshay Kumar-starrer fetched Rs 19 crore in its second weekend, which includes business of Rs 4 crore, Rs 7 crore, and Rs 8 crore on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Co-starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, Kesari 2 kickstarted its journey on Good Friday. It minted Rs 45.35 crore in the opening week.

Now, the cume collection of the legal drama stands at Rs 67.1 crore so far.

Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 45.35 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Day 9 Rs 7 crore Day 10 Rs 8 crore Day 11 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 67.1 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 is an adaptation of the book called The Case That Shook The Empire. It is Akshay Kumar's second release of 2025 after Sky Force, which performed better than the courtroom drama. The aerial actioner had entered the Rs 100 crore club in the 11 days of its run, unlike Kesari 2, which remains under the Rs 70 crore mark.

Kesari 2 stars Akshay Kumar as Justice C Sankaran Nair, who challenges The Crown in a legal battle to uncover the truth of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

