WATCH: Jackie Shroff brings Lord Ram's idol from Ayodhya barefoot as memento; strikes pose with Vivek Oberoi

January 22, 2024, marks a momentous day as the nation witnessed the eagerly awaited grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The event was enriched by the presence of numerous Indian celebrities, including prominent Bollywood stars. Jackie Shroff, a notable personality among them, made a significant statement by attending the ceremony barefoot both on his way there and upon his return, a gesture that profoundly reflects his deep reverence and sincere commitment to the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Jackie Shroff brings back Lord Ram's idol from Ayodhya as a keepsake

Following his attendance at the inauguration event of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Jackie Shroff made a return to Mumbai, accompanied not only by the memories but also by an idol of Lord Ram as a cherished keepsake. Vivek Oberoi, who also shared in the experience, informed the paparazzi that Shroff had gone to the event and returned barefoot. The two actors then posed for the cameras with smiles on their faces, and the chant of Sri Ram on their lips.

Jackie Shroff washes Mumbai's Lord Ram temple stairs

In a recent candid moment captured by the Mumbai paparazzi, Jackie Shroff exhibited a heartwarming gesture. The video shared by the shutterbugs showcased the actor actively engaged in cleaning the steps of the Lord Ram temple in Mumbai. With a profound sense of dedication, Shroff was seen meticulously collecting garbage and wholeheartedly immersing himself in the task of washing the temple premises. Check it out:

Remarkably, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, numerous ministers and celebrities actively took part in the cleanliness drive at temples across India, leading up to the consecration ceremony of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Jackie Shroff's work front

Shroff's recent cinematic endeavor, Mast Mein Rehna Ka, alongside Neena Gupta, was released on Amazon Prime Video in December 2023. Up next, the veteran actor is set to grace the big screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff.

