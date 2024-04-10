WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya's ‘Shiku' necklace at Maidaan screening

There has been a whirlwind of rumors about actress Janhvi Kapoor dating Shikhar Pahariya, and she often gets clicked with her rumored beau. From temple visits and social media PDA to attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, the rumored duo were seen together. Now, it seems like Janhvi has confirmed her romantic relationship with Shikhar with a significant gesture, giving us major goals.

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts Shikhu necklace at Maidaan screening

Last night, Janhvi Kapoor attended dad Boney Kapoor's Maidaan screening, exuding serenity and boss lady vibes in off-white flared pants, a matching top, and heels. With her hair down and a glossy, glamorous look, she drew attention with a necklace bearing Shikhar Pahariya's name, 'Shiku'. In an episode of KWK, Janhvi accidentally revealed her go-to people on speed dial, and one of them was Shikhu, i.e., Shikhar Pahariya.

Take a look at Janhvi's Shiku necklace here:

More about Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

It was on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 8, when Janhvi made aww-worthy revelations about her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya. Karan asked Janhvi Kapoor about rumors of dating Shikhar Pahariya. He quizzed her, “You have had an interesting path of love; you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else, and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?” Responding to him, the Bawaal actress said, “We’ve heard the song ‘Nadaan parinde ghar aaja’; Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot, and I liked it.”

Further on, in a quick and interesting segment. Karan Johar asked her to name three people on her speed dial list. An excited Janhvi said, “Papa, Khushu, and Shikhuuu (referring to Shikhar Pahariya). The Dhadak actress also clarified, “Just because we are really good friends,” leaving everyone laughing.

In a conversation with Zoom, Boney Kapoor was asked about the bond that he shares with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. To this, Kapoor didn’t miss the chance to speak highly of him. Expressing his deep admiration towards Shikhar, he said, “I love him and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he can never be an ex. He’ll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity, whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our setup.”

Recently, on Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, Shikhar took to Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures to wish her. Pahariya shared a sweet birthday wish along with a photo of them hugging together and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. How romantic! In the other picture, Janhvi can be seen posing with a beau's fur babies. Shikhar captioned the photo, "Love from all your fur babies".

About Maidaan

The eagerly-awaited Maidaan led by Ajay Devgn, is the upcoming biographical drama based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought significant changes to the nation's sport. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the cast includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and renowned Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in important roles. The film will be released on April 10.

