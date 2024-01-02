WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya return from New Year vacay with Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been spotted together on multiple occasions. It also sparked rumors of the celebs dating each other secretly. Recently, both of them were seen returning to Mumbai after spending some quality time with Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor returns after vacation with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor is a frequent visitor to the Tirupati temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. However, when she was accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya on the spiritual trip, back in April 2023, it made people speculate them dating each other. The alleged couple jetted off from Mumbai to bring in the New Year a couple of days ago. Now, they were seen exiting an airport upon their return from the vacation.

A video shows the Mili actress coming outside of a private airport and getting inside a car. In another vehicle, her father Boney Kapoor, and sister Khushi Kapoor were spotted. But minutes later, Shikhar was seen coming out of the same airport, getting into his swanky luxury car, and exiting the venue.

Earlier, Shikhar also responded to Janhvi’s comment on social media which piqued everyone’s interest. He wrote, ‘I'm all yours’ when the actress enquired about the woman he was dancing with, in a clip. But moments later, he deleted the comment.

Janhvi Kapoor accidentally spilled the beans about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

In the upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, we will see sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor grace the Koffee couch. The teaser of the episode was dropped online in which the Bawaal actress was seen accidentally spilling the tea about her speculated relationship with Shikhar.

During an interesting segment in the show, Karan Johar asked her to name three people she has on her speed dial. An excited Janhvi responded that it is dad Boney Kapoor and sister ‘Khushu’ (Khushi Kapoor). But in all innocence, she also said ‘Shikhu’ (Shikhar Pahariya) and regrated her gaffey the very second, leaving Karan and Khushi giggling.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

After sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, the actress filmed for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. She is also reportedly starring in the Telugu language film Devara and Ulajh.

