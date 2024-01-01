Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Did Janhvi Kapoor just confirm her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya?

Koffee with Karan 8 has been treating viewers to sizzling conversations with celebrity duos, and it is poised to kick off the New Year with a bang. Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are set to grace the couch in the upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s show. The newly released promo provides a sneak peek into the revelations the dynamic duo has shared, including insights into Janhvi's rumored romantic relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

On the first day of the new year, the promo for the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 was unveiled, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in their stylish avatars. Janhvi exuded elegance in a red gown as she engaged in a captivating conversation on the couch.

During a playful game, Janhvi was prompted to disclose three people on her speed dial. She named her father, Boney Kapoor, her sister “Khushu” (Khushi), and inadvertently mentioned "Shikhu" (Shikhar Pahariya), her rumored boyfriend.

Janhvi found herself momentarily speechless upon realizing her revelation, adding an unexpected twist and potentially confirming the romance that has been the subject of speculation, given their frequent public appearances and visits to religious places.

Watch the full promo here:

More about Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Koffee with Karan 8 Promo

During the chat, Janhvi shared a playful anecdote, revealing that the night before the shoot, she attended a party where she went around asking people to quiz her with rapid-fire questions. She humorously disclosed that Navya Nanda thought she wasn't prepared and advised her not to go on the show. Janhvi even showcased her mimicry skills, including a hilarious imitation of her family members, including Anil Kapoor.

In another amusing segment, Khushi was put in the hot seat and asked to name three boys Janhvi has dated. Janhvi jokingly cautioned her sister, specifying that she has only dated three individuals, and Khushi should adhere to that number. Khushi found herself unable to answer Karan, responding that it was a trick question,

To catch more of this sibling banter, tune into the episode on Disney+ Hotstar on January 4.

