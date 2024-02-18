WATCH: John Cena sings Shah Rukh Khan’s song Bholi Si Surat in gym and Internet can’t keep calm

Shah Rukh Khan's global stardom is unparalleled, as he has demonstrated time and again. Known for his worldwide popularity, King Khan has not only captivated audiences with his films but has also made appearances at numerous international events. The appeal of his songs is equally remarkable, as evidenced by a recent video where wrestler John Cena was seen singing his song Bholi Si Surat. Fans erupted with excitement, flooding the post with their enthusiastic reactions.

John Cena learns Shah Rukh Khan’s song Bholi Si Surat during gym session

Recently, Gurv Sihra of the wrestling tag team The Bollywood Boyz took to his social media and shared a video featuring him and John Cena during their gym session. In the video, Gurv Sihra introduces Cena as a "pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan." Cena responds, "You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in the gym; so we are trying to grow but there’s tons of paths of growth and I’m gonna try my best to learn a song."

The video is a tribute to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Gurv Sihra teaches John Cena the hit song Bholi Si Surat from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai. Cena diligently repeats the lines, "Bholi si surat, aankhon mein masti. Door khadi sharmaaye, aaye haaye."

Advertisement

The caption of the post read, “Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs.”

Have a look!

ALSO READ: ‘Shah Rukh Khan loved The Railway Men’: Director Shiv Rawail reveals best message of appreciation for series