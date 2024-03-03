WATCH: Kiara Advani reunites with Good Newwz co-stars Diljit Dosanjh-Kareena Kapoor at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet; misses Akshay

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities on the second day of the gala affair. From the Crew actor grooving with Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khanuniting on the stage, the sangeet ceremony witnessed various remarkable occasions. In addition to this, Kiara Advani also shared a happy video as she had a reunion with ‘Good Newwz’ co-stars during the gala evening.

Kiara Advani drops video from her reunion with Good Newwz co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh

Today, on March 3, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories and shared an energetic dance video as she reunited with her Good Newwz co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh who was the star performer at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony on the second day of the pre-wedding festivities. In the video, Diljit can be seen performing on the stage as both the divas joined him and danced their heart out to the musical tunes of the singer.

Hailing it as the Good Newws reunion, the actress missed Akshay Kumar as she expressed in the note written alongside that reads, “The Good News reunion (accompanied by a hug and red-heart emoji) (Missing Akshay sir) and tagged Kareena and Diljit on her stories followed by red-heart emojis.

Diljit Dosanjh shares video with Kareena Kapoor Khan

A while back, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was seen swayed away by the magic of the singer’s tunes. He went on to compare the actress with international pop stars Rihanna and Beyonce.

The video which has been ruling all over the internet features Diljit who is joined by the royal couple- Kareena and Saif Ali Khan onstage. Adding his vivacious energy among the crowd he said, “Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta aa hi hai, Kareena (They must be having their Rihanna and Beyonce, Kareena is everything to us),’ and started crooning to his super hit chartbuster Proper Patola where Bebo wowed the audience with her dance moves. “Queen @kareenakapoorkhan (accompanied by princess emoji) King #saifalikhan,” he wrote in the caption.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day pre-wedding celebrations started on March 1 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

