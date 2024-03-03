WATCH: Salman Khan takes over stage with his iconic tracks at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet; fans can’t stop gushing

It won’t be wrong to say that the lavish pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations on the second day also remained an unprecedented spectacle. From Diljit Dosanjh’s epic performance to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan uniting on stage, the sangeet ceremony witnessed various remarkable moments. In addition to this, Salman Khan infused enthusiasm amongst the guests as he delivered a power-packed performance of his iconic numbers.

Salman Khan rules the dance stage as he performs his iconic dance numbers

The second day of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani’s grand pre-wedding celebrations with Radhika Merchant’s exhilaration skyrocketed as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took over the dance stage and instilled energy in the air. Donning a black pathani kurta pajama, the actor danced his heart out on the super hit and much loved iconic dance numbers.

Starting from Hum Aapke Hain Koun’s iconic musical tune of Didi Tera Devar Deewana to Tenu Laike from Salaam-E-Ishq; Salman treated the guests with his electrifying and power-packed performance. It goes without saying that his hook-steps not only set the stage ablaze but also left fans wanting more of it.

Take a look:

Fans react to the video

Reacting to the video, fans couldn’t keep calm and dropped several reactions in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Salman Khan has the best wedding songs,” another fan wrote, “Salman Khan on Fire” while a third fan commented, “Bollywood ki jaan salman khan.” In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Salman Khan reined the stage with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

In addition to this, fans were in for a treat as they witnessed an unexpected surprise from the Khans of Bollywood-Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. During the sangeet ceremony, the trio united on the stage and exhibited electrifying dance moves on the Oscar Award-winning song, Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR.

In the video, SRK, Salman, and Aamir not only aced the hook step of Naatu Naatu but also recreated the iconic steps from their super-hit songs. These included the hook step from Chaiyya Chaiyya, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

Take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh was the star performer of the evening.

