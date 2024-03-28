WATCH: Parineeti Chopra consoles emotional Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali praises him

Diljit Dosanjh’s first name literally means a person who wins hearts. Well, this Indian actor-singer has managed to create a soft spot in the hearts of his millions of admirers living across the globe. Be it with his singing, acting, or being his hilarious unfiltered self on social media, the man of the hour has succeeded in keeping his fans entertained. During an event when director Imtiaz Ali heaped praises on him, Dosanjh turned teary-eyed.

Diljit Dosanjh weeps happy tears as Imtiaz Ali lauds his acting in Amar Singh Chamkila

It was with the Hindi film Udta Punjab that Diljit Dosanjh took his first step in Bollywood. Since then, there’s no looking back for the actor-performer-singer. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Crew with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. He is also busy promoting the biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila in which he will be seen in the titular role.

During a promotional event, director Imtiaz Ali, who is helming the movie, went all out with praising Diljit. He shared that while performing in a small town in Punjab, he got so much into his character while portraying musician Amar Singh Chamkila that people thought it was all for real and Chamika was performing live.

In the video shared by Netflix India on Instagram, you can hear Ali saying, “Diljit has performed in a land where everybody is scared to even look at him because he is such a big star. We are talking about a small town in Punjab. The crew and cast and everyone there, was convinced that this was happening in real and that Chamkila is performing. Diljit was not there. So, I guarantee you this man did not know who he is. He was just Chamkila.”

Advertisement

On hearing such wonderful words from the master filmmaker, the Phillauri actor got emotional.

Take a look:

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Directed and co-produced by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. While Diljit will be leading the show, Parineeti Chopra will be seen as Amarjot Kaur, his wife. The movie is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra starrer takes you on Punjab's OG Rockstars's journey