Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra starrer takes you on Punjab's OG Rockstars's journey

The trailer of Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated film, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, was released on Thursday. The movie narrates the journey of Amar Singh Chamkila, a once-unknown Punjabi singer who skyrocketed to superstardom in the vibrant music scene of Punjab.

Transporting you back to the pulsating era of the 1980s, the film immerses you in the rich cultural tapestry of Punjab while seamlessly blending Bollywood flair with its predominantly Hindi dialogue.

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra shine in their roles

The trailer reveals that the film was shot in authentic locations, immersing viewers in the real essence of Punjab. It introduces us to Amar Singh Chamkila, played by Diljit Dosanjh, Punjab's original rockstar, often hailed as the Elvis Presley of Punjab. He emerges as a charming, relatable figure, deeply connected to his audience despite facing backlash for his music, deemed by some as controversial. Despite threats to his life, Chamkila remains steadfast in his artistry.

The trailer promises to transport audiences into the lively world of Punjab's folk music, capturing the essence of rustic Akhadaas where Chamkila's powerful voice once echoed. Parineeti Chopra portrays the role of Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and musical companion. She looks as gorgeous as ever.

Both actors have lent their voices to the original compositions of Amar Singh Chamkila in the film. With AR Rahman at the helm of the music composition, the film guarantees a soul-stirring musical experience.

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Imtiaz Ali revealed that the essence of the film revolves around the love story between Chamkila and his music. He emphasized, "I feel that this film or Chamkila's life in a way is a love story between Chamkila and music. Here is a man who was so scared at some point of time about the warnings that he got that he actually broke down and cried, and he was scared that he would be killed." He also mentioned that knowing well he might be gunned down, he continued singing.

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on April 12th.

