Box Office Update: From Shaitaan to Yodha, Article 370 and TBMAUJ; See how much the movies have netted so far

The first quarter of 2024 is about to end and the Hindi Film Industry has had quite a few prominent releases in its portfolio. The year started with Merry Christmas that could not please the box office enthusiasts as it collected around Rs 20 crores in India and Rs 30 crores worldwide. Fighter did not quite match the expectations pinned on it but netted a respectable Rs 200 crore in India and grossed Rs 345 crores worldwide.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Emerged As The First Clean Hit Of 2024 In Hindi

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was the first film of the year that overdelivered and ended up emerging a hit. It is still running in select theatres across India. The collections so far stand at around Rs 84 crores and it will crawl its way to Rs 85 crores. The global gross collections have eclipsed Rs 140 crores and that is really appreciable. The film got the support of buy one get one offers domestically but the fact remains that it was accepted by the audience in a big way.

Article 370 Got Audience Love And Is Set To Be A Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Club Entrant

While Crakk failed to crack the box office examination to nett just around Rs 10 crores in India and Rs 15 crores worldwide, Article 370 passed with flying colours. The movie is heading towards a Rs 80-82 crore India finish. The global cume will hit Rs 100 crores. The budget of the film was in check and thus it has turned out to be a huge money-spinner for its producers. Laapataa Ladies could not quite get the cash registers ringing but it has slowly crawled its way to an India nett cume of over Rs 13 crores. It is still getting audiences and will fancy its chances of reaching Rs 17-18 crores before hitting the streamers.

Advertisement

Shaitaan Is The Most Convincing Box Office Result In The First Quarter Of 2024

Shaitaan emerged as the most successful Hindi film of the year so far. The low-budgeted supernatural-thriller, including nett collections of around Rs 2.40 crores on third Friday, has now collected Rs 117.50 crores after 15 days. It's global cume stands at around Rs 173 crores. It will be crossing the Rs 200 crore mark quite comfortably. It's target would be to gross somewhere around Rs 225 crores. Shaitaan is not just a superhit but also the most convincing box office result of the year so far.

Yodha Bit The Dust At The Box Office

Yodha bit the dust at the box office with a Rs 22 crore week 1, aided by the buy one get one offer and support from the corporates through the week. It started week 2 on a subtle note by netting Rs 90 lakhs. If the trend continues, it will eventually get to Rs 28-30 crores in India. The reception internationally is relatively better and thus, makers will hope for their film to somehow hit Rs 50 crores worldwide, in the full run. These are disastrous numbers.

Other Hindi Films Of 2024 So Far

Other films that released this year have not been able to do anything noteworthy. There is slight hope from Madgaon Express to find support and become a box office breakout since Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's niche audience appeal won't let it outgross Madgaon Express. The month ends with Crew, which has decent buzz around it and can succeed if reports are favourable.

How do you look at the box office for Hindi films this year so far?

ALSO READ: Box Office: Madgaon Express collects Rs 1.50 crore on day 1; Swatantrya Veer Savarkar netts Rs 1.25 crores