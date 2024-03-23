Filmmaker Mahaveer Jain requests Bollywood to win over its 3 biggest enemies this Holi: Ego, Jealousy and Greed

National award-winning filmmaker Mahaveer Jain who is known for producing films like Dekh Indian Circus, Malaal, Uunchai, Ram Setu, and more has called ego, jealousy, and greed the 3 biggest enemies of industry. The producer believes that cinema has the power to take the nation ahead and has requested Bollywood industry to win over these negative emotions this Holi.

Mahaveer Jain requests the Hindi film industry to win over Ego, Jealousy, and Greed this Holi

Mahaveer Jain is a strong believer of the power of cinema and wants the industry to use it to strengthen India's global presence. The producer has requested the film fraternity to win over the negative emotions of ego, jealousy, and greed for the greater good.

"I am a firm believer that the creative fraternity has immense power to influence the minds of millions in the correct direction, so I humbly request all the friends here in the industry to come together and stand united for the greater good. Let's genuinely celebrate creativity and help each other out. We can do wonders with the ethos of contribution. Together, let’s seize this great opportunity to play a huge constructive role for our country, in the exciting time ahead." he says.

Mahaveer Jain talks about how the industry can make use of its soft power to drive the nation forward. The filmmaker says, "I am always mesmerized by the influence of our industry. We bring joy, love & light into people’s lives, we can uplift their spirit. I believe, the creative fraternity can play a significant role by leveraging this soft power to drive our country forward. From strengthening our global presence to building the character of our impressionable youth, and increasing the happiness quotient of our country, there's a lot we can do. The coming years will be an exciting time for the entertainment industry too."

"We can win the hearts of the audience worldwide by our stories. With cinematic brilliance, we can spread the treasure of our profound philosophies and ancient wisdom to the world. This will also lay a strong foundation for our generations to come." he adds.

Mahaveer Jain praised Article 370 and Yodha

Recently, Jain also opened up on the latest Bollywood releases Article 370 and Yodha, and appreciated the efforts of the makers. Talking about the Yami Gautam led Article 370, he wrote on Instagram, "It is such an eye opener film. Unknown facts are told with amazing cinematic brilliance. The narrative is so engaging, that it will be remembered for a long time. A film which will pleasantly surprise the audience and Box office too.”

Showering praises on Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna starrer Yodha, he said, “Thank You Karan (Karan Johar - producer of Yodha), Sid, Disha, Shashank (Shashank Khaitan - producer) & Team, Yodha deserves all the love.”

He then shared his nephew Divyansh's reaction after watching the film and said, “My nephew Divyansh saw the film last night and was bowled over by the film. He was in awe of most elements of the film - The constantly surprising screenplay, An extremely dynamic plot, unique action sequences, direction and incredible performances by all actors.”

Further lauding the movie, the producer revealed, “He called Yodha one of the best hijack films in Indian history. And Yodha is a film which will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Meanwhile, last year in October, Mahaveer collaborated with Warner Music India to launch a Global Peace Anthem named Coming Home which garnered global appreciation.