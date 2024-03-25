Yami Gautam wants her child to grow in same traditions as them: ‘Aditya and I would want that’

Yami Gautam is currently enjoying the love and admiration her film Article 370 has been receiving. The soon-to-be mommy is also welcoming her first baby with husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar. On the occasion of Holi, the actress expressed her desire to keep her soon-to-arrive child close to the culture and traditions they were born into.

Yami Gautam wants her child to brace their traditions and rituals

Often times actress Yami Gautam drops pictures of celebrating several Indian festivals and taking part in the traditions and rituals she was born into. In an exclusive interview with DNA, the expecting mother stated that she also wants her child to spirit and essence of Indian festivals in the way she and her husband Aditya Dhar do. She said, “I think as a parent you always want your child to grow up in the same traditions and rituals and customs that we did. At least Aditya and I would want that because it was very personal to each and every family.:

The OMG 2 actress added that she hopes to pass on whatever they have grown up observing following and respecting. Talking about the festival of colors, she opined, “So, for Holi, as I said, before playing we offer the first color to our deity and then offer Prasad and then wish all the elders. I hope that in the future when our child or anybody from that future generation comes of age, they're there able to enjoy it in the same spirit and essence and with that same innocence that we got to enjoy.”

