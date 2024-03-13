EXCLUSIVE: ‘Laapataa Ladies, Article 370 and 12th Fail are great examples for success of content driven films,’ says Mahaveer Jain

The comedy-drama film, Laapataa Ladies brought Kiran Rao back to the director’s chair after a considerable hiatus. The film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Ever since its release, the film has garnered widespread critical acclaim from the audiences and the members of the industry alike.

After Jackie Shroff, Shabana Azmi, Anurag Kashyap, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, renowned film producer Mahaveer Jain spoke exclusively with us and offered effusive praise to the entire team of Laapataa Ladies and cited examples of Article 370 and 12th Fail as the success of content-driven films.

Mahaveer Jain expresses delight in Laapataa Ladies, Article 370 and 12th Fail’s success

The latest name to laud Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies is film producer Mahaveer Jain. He went on to express his delight over the success of content-driven films at the box office. While speaking exclusively with us, he stated, “Laapataa Ladies is a film which comes as a breath of pure, fresh air. It tugs at the heart and touches deeply. Three Cheers to Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and JIO Studios for delivering this much-needed film. And that too so beautifully. The performances of the entire cast were outstanding. A pleasant surprise was Ravi Kishan, his presence makes the film so endearing!”

“For this film to come out as authentically as it has - all the departments - music, cinematography, Production design, to costumes, everyone played their part brilliantly. I was so happy to see an almost full theater on a Tuesday evening for the film. It is testimony that people wish to go to theaters for watching content-oriented, heartwarming cinema,” he further added.

“I believe that this is a very good time for Indian cinema as films like Laapataa Ladies, Article 370, and 12th Fail are great examples for the success of content-driven films. While entertaining, these films create a very positive impact on the audience. More such films must be made,” he remarked on a concluding note.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies brings to life an award-winning story penned by Biplab Goswami, following the adventures of two young brides. The film boasts of an ensemble cast consisting of Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in significant roles. Laapataa Ladies is crafted under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions.

