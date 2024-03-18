Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Amit Rai wins Best Story for OMG 2; Suvir Nath takes home Best Editor

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 is happening today, March 18, at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. This prestigious event is dedicated to honoring excellence in cinema, with a multitude of talented individuals from the entertainment industry gathering to celebrate their achievements. Without further ado, we are thrilled to unveil the winners of the Best Story and Best Editor categories. Amit Rai has clinched the award for Best Story for his outstanding work on OMG 2. Additionally, Suvir Nath has been honored with the Best Editor award for his remarkable contribution to the same film.

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Akshay Kumar arrives; sits with Tiger Shroff, Sushmita Sen, Vaani Kapoor-Disha Patani