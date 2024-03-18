Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Amit Rai wins Best Story for OMG 2; Suvir Nath takes home Best Editor
Amit Rai and Suvir Nath emerged as big winners for their exceptional work on the film OMG 2 at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards on March 18.
The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 is happening today, March 18, at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. This prestigious event is dedicated to honoring excellence in cinema, with a multitude of talented individuals from the entertainment industry gathering to celebrate their achievements. Without further ado, we are thrilled to unveil the winners of the Best Story and Best Editor categories. Amit Rai has clinched the award for Best Story for his outstanding work on OMG 2. Additionally, Suvir Nath has been honored with the Best Editor award for his remarkable contribution to the same film.
TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor
Killer - Powered by Sponsor
Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor
Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner
Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor
Coolberg - Beverage Partner
Just Herbs - Glam Partner
Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner
MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by
Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner
The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner
HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner
93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner
MovieMax - Multiplex Partner
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner
Taj Lands End - Venue Partner
ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Akshay Kumar arrives; sits with Tiger Shroff, Sushmita Sen, Vaani Kapoor-Disha Patani