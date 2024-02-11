Usha Uthup REACTS to her viral video on Miley Cyrus' Flowers; hopes to work with Grammy award winner soon

Veteran Indian playback singer Usha Uthup never fails to impress the audience with her versatile and soul-touching voice. She recently has taken the Internet by storm after covering the international sensation Miley Cyrus’s song Flowers. The video went viral in no time and has been receiving praise for her unique voice. During a recent interview, Usha Uthup reacted to her viral video and hoped to work with the Grammy award winner "very soon."

Usha Uthup on her viral video covering Miley Cyrus' Flowers

Miley Cyrus' hit song Flowers recently won the Grammy Award this year (2024). Usha Uthup's rendition of the song has gone viral, garnering praise and admiration from fans. Reacting to the overwhelming responses, Uthup told Hindustan Times, “I am so thrilled and grateful to the people for loving my version as well. I just sang the song because my daughter Anjali introduced me to it randomly one day. When I heard it, I just loved the song so much.”

She opened up about the widespread appeal of her version and added that she has been singing it in all her shows and everybody loves it so much. The singer was so excited to know that her cover version was being appreciated so well and never expected it to be featured on Instagram.

Praising the song and its lyrics, Usha Uthup called Flowers a "beautiful song with fantastic lyrics." "It’s a new kind of breakup song, but as far as I am concerned, it’s the positivity of woman power. I always end it with a line, ‘I can’t do without your love’, because I must have the love of the audience," she shared. The veteran singer also added that the success has made her feel so good.

Usha Uthup wants to work with Miley Cyrus

During the same interview, Usha Ji expressed her admiration for Miley Cyrus and her recent Grammy win for the song. The 76-year-old said, “I am so excited for Miley Cyrus for getting the Grammy for this song. I can’t wait for her to listen to the song and I hope she would like it. I am sure we will work together very soon.”

Meanwhile, Usha Uthup has voiced several iconic tracks like Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache, Shaan Se, and many more. She also acted in films such as Bombay to Goa and 7 Khoon Maaf.

