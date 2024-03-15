WATCH: Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Athiya Shetty and others attend Isha Ambani's Holi party

With the vibrant festival of colors, Holi, just around the corner, excitement permeates the air, especially in Bollywood! Known for their extravagant celebrations, this year was no different as Isha Ambani threw a pre-Holi bash that set the town abuzz. The who's who of Bollywood graced the event, dressed to the nines and ready to make a statement. From dazzling traditional attire to contemporary chic, the stars flaunted their fashion prowess. Let's take a look at who attended and what they wore.

Bollywood celebs attend Isha Ambani's Holi party

Priyanka Chopra was an absolute vision at the pre-Holi bash, radiating elegance in a breathtaking peach-colored attire that perfectly complemented her iconic desi girl persona. Adorned with a sparkling necklace, she added just the right touch of glamour to her ensemble. With her luscious golden brown hair cascading down in loose waves, Priyanka epitomized beauty and grace, captivating everyone's attention effortlessly.

Shilpa Shetty, renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, stunned in a vibrant green outfit adorned with a cape that elevated her look to new heights of style. The diva exuded confidence as she struck poses for the cameras, her smile radiating warmth and elegance. On the other hand, Sharvari Wagh opted for an ethnic look, donning a deep blouse paired with palazzo pants, and she looked absolutely resplendent.

Athiya Shetty exuded boss lady vibes in her chic attire. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit stole the show alongside her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, in a ravishing hot pink ensemble. Inside the party, she shared a warm hug with Priyanka Chopra, capturing a heartwarming moment between the two celebrated actresses.