WATCH: Salman Khan hugs Govinda and Jeetendra at Dharamveer 2 trailer launch; wishes success for film

On July 20, several biggies including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attended the trailer launch of the upcoming Marathi language movie, Dharmaveer 2.

The unveiling of the trailer on Saturday in Mumbai was also attended by several Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, veteran actor Jeetendra and senior star Govinda. During the launch, the audience got to see the camaraderie between the Bollywood actors when they greeted each other with warm hugs.

Salman Khan gives warm hugs to Jeetendra and Govinda

The trailer launch event of the Marathi film Dharmaveer 2 was hosted by the makers on July 20 in Mumbai. The mega events saw Salman Khan making a spectacular entry at the event. As he arrived donning a basic black t-shirt with a pair of denims and shoes, he made the audience go gaga. On the stage, he was joined by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, actors Govinda, Jeetendra, and others.

In a clip from the event shared by ANI, the Tiger 3 actor can be seen meeting with all the dignitaries. He also gave a warm, tight hug to his Bollywood seniors, Govinda and Jeetendra. After exchanging pleasantries with them, Khan took center stage at the event.

Take a look:

At the event, the Dabangg actor also took to the podium and addressed the audience. In another clip, he can be seen saying, “Pehle screening ke liye aaya tha main aur wo picture bohot badi hit hogi, aur meri prarthana dua ye (#Dharmaveer2) hai ki ye usse bhi badi hit ho jaye. Thank you, Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra. (I came for the screening of the first film and it was a massive success. I pray to God that this movie surpasses that.)”

Take a look:

Salman Khan’s work front

2023 was a successful year for Salman Khan. He entertained the audience with the action-comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and returned with the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 became a rage among his fans and ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023.

This year, he has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is expected to be released during the Eid weekend of 2025.

