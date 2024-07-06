Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Salman Khan dancing on O Oh Jaane Jaana will transport you to 90’s; do not miss Iulia Vantur’s entry: WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony was something we all will remember for a very long time. We saw many eminent personalities from entertainment and sports personalities gracing the event. Amongst the many names we saw marking their presence at the event, some of them were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and others. Amongst the many inside videos that we have got our hands on, we saw a glimpse of Salman Khan dancing to O Oh Jaane Jaana along with the groom-to-be and Iulia Vantur.

Salman Khan, Anant Ambani and Iulia Vantur dance on O Oh Jaane Jaana

A video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet is going viral for all the right reasons. In the video, we can see Salman Khan dancing to his popular 90’s song O Oh Jaane Jaana. He exactly does the same steps and we bet it is going to take you on a nostalgic ride.

The groom-to-be Anant Ambani is matching his steps with the star and the crowd cheering for them. In the end, an excited Anant pulls Iulia Vantur towards the actor, and she starts to dance with them.

Check out the video:

Star-studded sangeet ceremony of Anant & Radhika

The grand star-studded ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is attended by some of the biggest celebs in the country including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani among others.

After the sangeet ceremony, a Grah Shanti Puja will be held on July 8 followed by a celebration in honor of the bride and groom on July 10. The couple will get married on July 12. On July 13, the Ashirwad ceremony will be organized, and finally, on July 14, there will be a grand wedding reception.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan is also geared up for his upcoming film directed by A R Murugadoss titled Sikandar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and will be released in Eid 2025. The shooting of the film has begun.

