EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Atlee and Sun Pictures in talks for a mega two hero actioner – All you need to know

Just a day back, Salman Khan started shooting for the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Sikandar, with AR Murugadoss as the director. The film is gearing up for an Eid 2025 release and will be shot till the end of this year. The last few days has been buzzing with reports about a collaboration between Salman Khan and Atlee on a mega-budget action film to be produced by Sun Pictures. And we have some exclusive information about this potential collaboration.

Atlee keen to cast a top South Superstar opposite Salman Khan

According to our sources close to the development, Salman Khan and Atlee are indeed discussing a feature film, which will be produced by Sun Pictures. “Salman Khan and Atlee have been bonding with each other for the last 1 year, and have discussed a lot of ideas for a potential collaboration. The conversations are moving in the right direction as there’s a subject that has aligned with the synergies of both Salman and Atlee. It’s a yes in principle from Salman Khan and the director is presently working on the screenplay,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Atlee will be narrating the full script to Salman Khan in a month and the duo will then proceed to lock the timelines of the shoot. “It’s a film that is slated to go on floors by early 2025. Atlee is planning to make it the biggest Pan India spectacle by pulling off one of the biggest casting coups of recent times. The film will feature Salman Khan and a top A-List superstar from the South. The talks are on and if the things materialize, it will raise the stakes even more,” the source added. Buzz indicated that Ranveer Singh has been cast, but that’s not true at the moment as the idea is to make the film with a North and South combo at the moment.

Salman Khan’s next after Sikandar could be Atlee’s next

While buzz indicated that the film in question is the same that Atlee was planning to once make with Allu Arjun, our source confirms that the same is a new subject developed exclusively for Salman Khan and a top star from the South. “Atlee and Allu Arjun film was in the period space, but, this one is completely fresh script and will spring in a pleasant surprise for the viewers with a unique larger than life cinematic experience,” the source informed.

The things are not on paper yet and the signing will happen only once Atlee locks the screenplay. “There is a positive intent from all the stakeholders to collaborate on the film and there will be a clear picture within the next 30 days when all the meetings and narration happen. In-fact, there will also be a joint narration between Salman and the top star from the South once Atlee has locked his screenplay, as both the superstars have right now agreed in principle based on the idea,” the source concluded.

The yet untitled film will be Atlee’s next after the mega success of the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan. The filmmaker is currently invested in developing the screenplay of this mega Pan Indian spectacle. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

