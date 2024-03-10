WATCH: Sara Ali Khan's DAIS graduation video surfaces; fans wonder why she's referred to as 'Sara Sultan'

Sara Ali Khan stands as one of Bollywood's most talented actresses, revered by a vast fanbase who consistently celebrates her for her ethereal beauty, acting finesse, endearing persona, poetic flair, and more. Making her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, Sara has graced the silver screen in notable films such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Gaslight, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, among others. Currently, anticipation builds for her upcoming releases, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak.

Recently, netizens unearthed an old video of Sara from her graduation ceremony, sparking a wave of reactions across social media platforms.

Sara Ali Khan's graduation video goes viral

A recently resurfaced video from Sara Ali Khan's graduation ceremony in 2013 has been making rounds online. In the video, Sara is seen being called on stage under the name Sara Sultan. She is captured receiving her graduation certificate from none other than Nita Ambani and Aamir Khan, with her proud parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, looking on from the audience.

Saif and Amrita's expressions reflect their immense pride as Sara adds another achievement to her repertoire. For those unaware, Sara holds a degree in history and political science from Columbia University. Take a look:

Upon the video's emergence online, netizens swiftly flooded the comment section with their thoughts and queries. Many expressed confusion over why the actress was addressed as Sara Sultan instead of Sara Ali Khan. One user questioned, "So their last name is Sultan?????" while another speculated, "Sultan is her official surname because of maternal grandmother. It's Sara Ali Khan Sultan." Another user chimed in, "I had no idea because all of them use the same Pataudi surname."

Sara Ali Khan's work front

The actress is all set for an exhilarating lineup of films. One of her upcoming projects is Murder Mubarak, a thriller boasting an ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and Vijay Varma. Excitement mounts as the trailer for the movie is slated to drop on March 5.

Another highly anticipated film on Sara's horizon is Ae Watan Mere Watan, inspired by true events. Sara takes on the role of the courageous freedom fighter, Usha Mehta, amidst the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Fans were treated to the trailer release today on March 4.

In addition, Sara is set to grace the screen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, where she stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, promising an enthralling cinematic experience.

