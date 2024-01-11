WATCH; Shah Rukh Khan looks effortlessly suave as he gets spotted at Mumbai Airport; fans are all hearts

Shah Rukh Khan is currently savoring the success of his most recent release, Dunki. This year has undoubtedly been a triumphant one for the actor, securing his third consecutive hit after delivering two blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, all in the same year. Recently, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, returning to the city after attending an event in New Delhi, showcasing his timeless and ever-stylish persona.

Shah Rukh Khan gets clicked at the Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh Khan touched down in Mumbai this Thursday, sparking a flurry of activity among the paparazzi who quickly captured his stylish exit from the airport.

The Bollywood legend effortlessly showcased his timeless charm in a laid-back yet fashionable ensemble. Sporting a navy blue sweatshirt featuring the United States flag paired with chic trousers, Khan turned heads with his signature long hair tucked neatly under a cap, elevating his arrival into a bona fide fashion moment. Accompanied by manager Pooja Dadlani, he smoothly glided away in his sleek white ride, leaving onlookers in awe.

Take a look:

Fans couldn't get enough of his laid-back yet stylish look, and the comments section was flooded with admiration. Hearts emojis filled the space as fans expressed their love for King Khan's effortlessly chic appearance.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

SRK initiated the year on a cinematic high, leading the cast of the action-thriller Pathaan, skillfully directed by Siddharth Anand. This film, featuring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, not only garnered critical acclaim but also triumphed at the box office. Maintaining his streak of success, the actor delivered yet another blockbuster with Jawan, setting new records in the process. Making a memorable cameo appearance in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, SRK left an indelible mark.

Continuing his cinematic journey, he took on the role in Dunki, a film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Starring alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, the movie once again proved to be a box-office success. Looking ahead, SRK's upcoming project is with Sujoy Ghosh, titled King, where he shares the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Rumors are also abuzz about potential discussions with Vishal Bhardwaj for an upcoming film, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

