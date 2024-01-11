King: Sajid Nadiadwala generously gifts film's title to Shah Rukh Khan without charge; here's why

The anticipation surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, King, has captured the attention of fans eager to uncover the plot details. Affectionately known as King Khan within the film industry and among his fans, the title King itself holds immense appeal. Interestingly, the availability of the title for the film was facilitated by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who graciously transferred the title rights to Red Chillies Entertainment with just a single phone call.

Sajid Nadiadwala planned a film titled King with Hrithik Roshan

As per Bollywood Hungama, Sajid Nadiadwala willingly handed over the title King to Shah Rukh Khan for free. With just one call from SRK, Sajid decided to transfer the title to Red Chillies Entertainment. Remarkably, the entire process, from SRK's initial request to the completion of paperwork, took less than a week.

The title King held sentimental value for the producer, as he had originally intended to use it for an action film featuring Hrithik Roshan in 2017, directed by Kabir Khan. In a delightful twist of fate, the title has now found its home with the Jawan actor, fondly known as King Khan. Sajid expressed that he believes no one but SRK can truly embody the title of King, making him the deserving recipient.

Sources from the news portal also revealed that Nadiadwala has deep love and respect for SRK, nurturing a dream of collaborating with him on a feature film soon. Having previously worked with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar on various projects, Nadiadwala is eager to join forces with the Chennai Express actor as well.

More about King

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that the Dunki actor is set to join forces with his daughter Suhana Khan for an adrenaline-pumping thriller named King. The film is scheduled to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, renowned for his work on Kahani and Badla, and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Entertainment.

In contrast to SRK's previous roles in Pathaan and Jawan, the movie promises a distinctive action experience. It boasts sleek execution and a plethora of chase sequences. However, beneath the surface of the action-packed scenes lies an emotionally charged narrative, teeming with numerous twists and turns.

