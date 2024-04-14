WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan enjoy KKR vs LSG match at Eden; Ananya Panday takes selfie with little AbRam

On April 14, the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants took place at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. KKR's owner Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the stands with her son AbRam and daughter Suhana Khan and actress Ananya Panday.

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday enjoy KKR vs LSG match

Videos and pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday enjoying the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Lucknow Super Giants match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata surfaced online and went viral in no time.

Best friends Ananya and Suhana were seen wearing white and purple KKR jerseys respectively. On the other hand, SRK donned a purple jersey and his son AbRam looked cute in a white KKR jersey.

A while ago, Panday took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with little AbRam as they enjoyed the match together. She wrote, "Two (apple emoji)s who love KKR (purple heart)"

On the other hand, a fan club of Shah Rukh shared a video where they all can be seen enjoying the match together. Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday's work front

King Khan has done three blockbusters in 2023 - Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He is currently in discussions with directors Raj and DK, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, and Siddharth Anand (Tiger vs Pathaan). Although he hasn't finalized a film yet, a decision on his upcoming projects is anticipated within the next two months.

Moreover, SRK is now gearing up for his next film titled King which will bring him on the big screen along with Suhana Khan. The action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, while Siddharth Anand has come on board as a co-producer.

Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The title of the film is based on the name of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). She has a couple of other exciting projects and one of them is Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She is also said to be doing Shankara with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

