When Ananya Panday revealed her big destination wedding plans; aspired to be the 'most chilled out bride'

Ananya Panday made her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year 2,' and since then, the actress has delivered numerous hits, proving herself time and again. She has impressed fans not only with her fashionable looks but also with her choice of movies.

Now, talking about her love life, according to several reports and public appearances, the actress is reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur. Adding to the excitement, we have obtained a previous interview where the 25-year-old opened up about her wedding plans.

When Ananya Panday spilled the beans on her wedding plans

In an old interview with Brides Today, Ananya Panday talked about her wedding plans and she said, "I’m actually going to have two weddings. One will be in Udaipur and it’s going to be like Kalki’s [Koechlin] in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. A really big party with all my friends, family, and other industry people. A week later, we’ll go to a beach somewhere like the Bahamas or Maldives for a smaller ceremony."

She further added, "I’m going to be that bride who dances to her own songs. Hopefully I’ll have done so many movies by then that I can perform for an hour."

Ananya Panday on the work front

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The title of the film is based on the name of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016).

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends was directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative force, known for exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Apart from this Ananya Panday has a couple of other exciting projects and one of them is Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She is also said to be doing Shankara with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday flaunts her Valentine’s Day gifts; are they from rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur?