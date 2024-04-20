WATCH: Shamita Shetty flaunts her sketching skills; wait till the end to see final result

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty never fails to leave us stunned with her fashion game and her acting skills. Even though the actress is away from the big screen for some time now, the actress enjoys a massive fan following.

Shamita recently took to her Instagram handle to showcase a different side of her creativity. She can be seen sketching and flaunting her artistic skills in the recent post.

Shamita Shetty flaunts her artistic skills

Shamita Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely video of her indulging in making a sketch. The video shared with her followers, offers a glimpse into Shamita’s personal journey of self-expression and artistic exploration. With each sketch, she immerses herself in the lines and contours of her creation, embodying the essence of freedom and creativity.

Sharing this video, the actress captioned it as, “Art is the journey of a free soul -Alev Oguz.”

Check out the post:

As Shamita continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma, her venture into the realm of art serves as a testament to her boundless creativity and the power of self-expression.

Shamita Shetty's work front

On the work front, Shamita was last seen in the film The Tenant which was released on February 10, 2023. She was a part of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 1 in which she came in the Top 3. Later, she also participated in Bigg Boss 15 and finished her game in 4th place. In 2020, Shamita was also seen in a web series titled Black Widows.

